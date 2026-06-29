Steve Clarke said it was a straightforward decision to step down from his role as Scotland head coach because he always planned to depart if the World Cup did not go to plan.

The shock announcement came exactly a month after he signed a new four-year contract that would have incorporated Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup.

The 62-year-old told his players on Saturday night, at their hotel in Charlotte, that he was bringing the curtain down on his seven-year reign after it was confirmed that the Scots had failed to get out of a group containing Brazil, Morocco and Haiti.

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In a Scottish Football Association interview reflecting on his time in charge, Clarke – heavily criticised in some quarters following back-to-back defeats by Morocco and Brazil – said he was leaving “just because that’s the feel”.

“Listen, what I wanted to make sure was that when I felt it was time to step away, it was time to step away,” he said.

“Signing the contract before (the World Cup) was a case of trying to give a little bit of comfort to the players knowing that we could continue the journey.

“I always had in my head that if we didn’t come out of the group, which is something that we’ve tried to do across three tournaments now, I always had in my head that if that didn’t happen then it was probably the right time to step away.

“Obviously if we’d managed to get that extra point and got out of the group then I’d probably have stayed on and tried to do another tournament.”

Asked if it was an easy decision, a philosophical Clarke said: “Yeah, in some respects it was easy because I already had in my head what I wanted to achieve as a head coach. I’d also ticked all the boxes.

“I wanted to go to a major tournament with my country. I did that with the Euros. The first Euros (in 2021) was a little bit not the Euros because it was Covid affected.

“The second Euros was great. The tournament didn’t go as we wanted but getting to Germany was fantastic. My lifelong ambition was to do a World Cup with my country. I’ve done that, so not a bad time to step aside.”