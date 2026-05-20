Rotherham have appointed former England manager Steve McClaren as their new head of football.

His brief will be to help rebuild the Millers following their relegation to Sky Bet League Two last season, including overseeing the appointment of a new manager.

The vastly experienced 65-year-old, who was his country’s manager between 2006 and 2007, is back in work after leaving his role as Jamaica’s boss in November.

Read More: Thomas Tuchel seeks ‘social skills’ to go with talent when naming England squad

Read More: Thomas Tuchel calls-up Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo and Dominic Calvert-Lewin in final squad before World Cup

Lee Clark left the club earlier this month, having expected to stay on in his position, and has since joined non-league Hartlepool.

McClaren has had a long-standing friendship with Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart and discussed the possibility of joining as manager on several occasions in the past.

However, he has now been appointed in a more senior position, with responsibility for “strategic leadership and oversight across our football operations”.

Stewart said: “Steve will provide the board with a new voice and a pair of eyes and ears that have seen how clubs ensure that they reach optimal performance at both the top club level and on the international stage.

“We acknowledged that as part of our ongoing efforts to drive standards and keep the football club progressing forwards off-the-pitch that adding someone with such impressive football knowledge would be highly beneficial at board level and to attract someone of Steve’s calibre hopefully shows to our fans that we are determined to make positive changes following difficult years recently.

“Conversations with Steve have been ongoing for a period of time now which was by design to ensure that both parties had a clear mutual understanding of what the role looks like and where we believe we can progress the football club to.

“His CV speaks for itself, but beyond that, we have been hugely impressed by his enthusiasm and desire to enact positive changes here at Rotherham and we are delighted to have Steve on board as we look to the future.”

McClaren was Sir Alex Ferguson’s assistant at Old Trafford, where he also worked with Erik ten Hag, while also leading Midlesbrough to the UEFA Cup final in 2006 and winning the Dutch Eredivise with Twente in 2010.