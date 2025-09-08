Angela Rayner's replacement as Housing Secretary has vowed to 'build baby build' to deliver on Labour's housing targets.

Steve Reed, the former Environment Secretary, made the remarks during a meeting with civil servants this week.

He told officials he intended to "move on to the next stage in unleashing one of the biggest eras of building in our country’s history".

Labour has pledged to build 1.5 million homes by 2029-30.

At least 38,780 new homes were completed between January and March this year, which is half the amount that would need to be built to meet the target, Office for National Statistics figures show.

Read More: Starmer concludes major reshuffle as slew of junior ministers appointed following Rayner resignation

Read More: UK could suspend visas from countries that don't 'play ball' by agreeing to returns migrants deal