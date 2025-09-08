New Housing Secretary vows to 'build baby build' to reach housing targets
Angela Rayner's replacement as Housing Secretary has vowed to 'build baby build' to deliver on Labour's housing targets.
Steve Reed, the former Environment Secretary, made the remarks during a meeting with civil servants this week.
He told officials he intended to "move on to the next stage in unleashing one of the biggest eras of building in our country’s history".
Labour has pledged to build 1.5 million homes by 2029-30.
At least 38,780 new homes were completed between January and March this year, which is half the amount that would need to be built to meet the target, Office for National Statistics figures show.
Mr Reed will bring together leading developers and house builders to discuss new building reforms this week.
He will say: "I will leave no stone unturned to build the homes Britain desperately needs," The Telegraph reports.
There are reportedly 1.4 million homes that have been granted permission but have yet to be built.
A source at the housing department said: "The Labour Government inherited the worst housing crisis in living memory, with a shortage of homes creating soaring house prices that block families from their dream of home ownership.
"The new Housing Secretary will smash through every barrier to build 1.5million homes. Let’s get Britain building."