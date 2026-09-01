Researchers from the University of Bristol looked at how shoals of three-spined sticklebacks respond to their water becoming cloudier

A study has found that Stickleback fish can change their social behaviour to help them find food in cloudy water. Picture: PA

By Georgia Rowe

Stickleback fish can change their social behaviour to help them find food in cloudy water, according to a study.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The water in rivers and seas can vary from crystal clear to densely clouded, and the cloudiness – caused by algae, mud and silt – is increasing. Researchers from the University of Bristol looked at how shoals of three-spined sticklebacks respond to their water becoming cloudier and observed their reactions when food suddenly appeared. Sticklebacks are common freshwater fish, and are often found in small shoals in ponds, streams and rivers across the Northern Hemisphere, where they can experience waters that range from clear to deeply murky. The study found in murkier water fish took longer to move towards the food than those in clear water, but individuals in larger groups responded more quickly overall. Read more: Ofcom ‘refused commissioner’s requests to see tech companies’ risk assessments’ Read more: AI could cause global economic downturn, Bank of England governor warns

A three-spined stickleback (Gasterosteus aculeatus). Picture: Alamy

The way the fish moved together also influenced their response. In small groups living in murky water, the fish reached the food more quickly when they stayed close together and swam in the same direction. By contrast, in larger groups in clear water, tighter co-ordination slowed the group’s response. Before food appeared, fish in murky water tended to swim closer together, align their movements more closely and respond more readily to the behaviour of nearby group members, particularly in smaller groups. The findings suggest that, despite reduced visibility, sticklebacks can compensate by increasing co-operation and co-ordination with one another. This enhanced social behaviour may help them overcome the challenges of murky environments and respond more effectively to important opportunities such as finding food.

Researchers from the University of Bristol looked at how shoals of three-spined sticklebacks respond to their water becoming cloudier . Picture: Alamy