"We’ve lost that direction for our male strength," he said.

Musician Sting at a photocall for The Last Ship musical. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The loss of jobs that use manual labour on a daily basis may be driving toxic masculinity, according to Sting.

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The Police bassist and songwriter has claimed that deindustrialization led to the loss of physical productivity for men, which triggered toxic traits of modern masculinity. He said: “I work with my hands every day as a musician, and I’m lucky. It’s a rare thing for modern men to actually use their hands and use their strengths to do anything. We’ve lost something there. “I don’t have any answers, but maybe the toxicity in society at the moment is [a result of the fact] that we’ve lost that direction for our energy, that male strength. It’s rare we have to use it.” The singer announced that his musical, The Last Ship, was being opened on the West End. The show followed men who work in a fictional shipyard based on Swan Hunter's in Wallsend, North Tyneside, where Sting grew up. The play tackles the closure of the shipyards in the north of England in the 1970s and 80s. Read More: ‘Toxic male influencers’ and teenage nudes normalising misogyny among children Read More: Matthew Perry's assistant jailed for injecting Friends star with ketamine that killed him

Sting after the world premiere of The Last Ship in Amsterdam. Picture: Alamy

Sting will star in the run at the Theatre Royal Drury in September. “Britain’s wealth was created in the coalfields and the steel towns and the mill towns and the shipyards,” he told the Guardian. “All of those skill sets were thrown on the scrapheap … for Thatcher’s dream of a service economy.” He said many male characters in the musical are in crisis, as one says: "for what are we men without a ship to complete?" "I’m the guy who didn’t want to work there and for good reason," he said.

Sting at The Last Ship. Picture: Alamy