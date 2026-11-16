Britain is “seriously underprepared” for emergencies and threats such as cyberattacks and extreme weather, an influential group of peers has warned.

The Lords group has called on the Government to appoint a Cabinet minister responsible solely for resilience within the next six months, arguing that current arrangements lack the “seniority” needed for the task at hand.

“A cyber-attack can quickly morph into a power cut, then a shutdown of transport, then empty food shelves in the shops,” crossbench peer and chairwoman of the committee Baroness Jean Coussins said.

Urging the Government to stop being “squeamish” and level with the public bluntly about the nature of threats, the peers said more needs to be done “at a greater pace” to prepare for the way modern risks can intensify one another.

Limited stockpiles of food and medicine are leaving the country “dangerously exposed” to disruption in global supply chains, the Lords National Resilience Committee said.

The UK also no longer has any domestic manufacturers of antibiotics, leaving the country highly dependent on Chinese imports, the committee warned.

Alongside extreme weather and flooding, the committee has warned of “grey zone” hostility from Russia, China and Iran in the form of possible cyberattacks, proxy acts of violence and sabotage of critical undersea cables and pipelines.

In a report published on Monday, the committee also recommended:

The peers acknowledged arrangements such as an eight-week “buffer stock” requirement for certain medicines mandated by the Department of Health offered “important” protections.

But they said ministers should look at whether this provides “sufficient coverage” of products “critical to national resilience, including during prolonged disruption.”

“The UK’s national resilience is seriously undermined by its limited domestic production and stockpiles of vital products, including food and medicines,” the committee said.

“This leaves the country dangerously exposed to disruption in global supply chains.

“The Government should also invest in domestic production capacity for essential medicines and pharmaceutical ingredients.”

Elsewhere, the report welcomed the Government’s “Be Ready” campaign that recently saw ministers urge Britons to stockpile days’ worth of food and water for crisis situations.

But it urged politicians and officials to “trust the public and take them into their confidence as much as security will allow” by sharing more information about challenges the country could face.

“Evidence shows that the public would be reassured, not alarmed, by candid information. People are more than willing to step up in an emergency but less clear why and how,” Baroness Coussins said.

A Cabinet Office spokesperson said: “We thank the committee for their report, which we will carefully review.

“It highlights the need for action across Government and society to boost our collective resilience – closely involving local, regional and national bodies.

“That is exactly what this Government is doing.

“From launching a national campaign to raise awareness of the simple steps households can take to stay safe in everyday emergencies, to delivering the largest home defence exercise in recent history next year, and investing over £1 billion in pandemic security – our work on resilience goes further than successive governments have ever gone before.

“However, we know there is still more work to do to make the UK the most resilient country we can be, including working with and learning from our allies.

“This was top of the Security Minister’s agenda when he met some of the UK’s closest allies aboard HMS Prince of Wales in Oslo last week.”