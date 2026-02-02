Gold and silver prices have continued to drop sharply in a “brutal” sell-off after hitting record highs in recent weeks.

Gold and silver suffered their worst trading days for decades on Friday and were down heavily again on Monday, with spot prices off by another 7% and 11% respectively at one stage.

His choice for former Fed governor Kevin Warsh to replace current chairman Jerome Powell when his term ends in May soothed some investor nerves, which boosted the US dollar but saw appetite for safe-haven investments gold and silver slump in response.

The precious metals began falling on Friday in response to US President Donald Trump’s nomination for the incoming chairman of the Federal Reserve.

Silver had plunged by nearly 30% on Friday and gold dropped over 9% in its worst one-day drop since 1983.

Gold and silver had been enjoying a record breaking rally as investors sought refuge amid global geopolitical uncertainty, conflict and tariff woes.

Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote, said: “The sell-off has been far more brutal than I, and many, expected.”

He added: “For silver, the rally on the way up was faster than gold’s, so the correction on the way down is faster too.”

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, added: “If the sell off continues, then gold and silver are at risk of eroding their losses for the year so far.

“The historic move lower in silver prices has not stemmed a fall at the start of this week.

“Traders have not yet found a level that they are happy to buy the dips, and the timing of Chinese Lunar New Year in mid-February could accelerate the sell off, as Chinese traders reduce risk ahead of the holiday.”

London’s FTSE 100 Index fell nearly 80 points soon after markets opened on Monday as the gold and silver rout had a knock on effect on mining giants, but the top tier soon regained its poise, standing 1.7 points higher at 10225.25.

Futures trading pointed to heavy falls when Wall Street opens later in the day, while Brent oil was also 5% lower.

Derren Nathan, head of equity research at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Mining stocks are likely to feel the heat as metal prices scramble to find a floor.

“Oil prices are also trending the wrong way for investors in commodity-focused companies.”

Among blue chip stocks in London, gold producer Endeavour Mining and silver miner Fresnillo led the sector’s falls, with share declines of 5% and 4% respectively in early Monday trading.