First responders walk through a parking lot near the scene of a mass shooting Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025, in Stockton, Calif. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Children are among the victims in a mass shooting at a birthday party in California.

At least four people have died, with a further 10 wounded, after the attack in Stockton at a child’s party. Officers arrived on the scene just before 6pm on Saturday evening, but by that point, several people were already dead, district attorney Ron Freitas said. The attacker remains at large. "We can confirm at this time that approximately 14 individuals were struck by gunfire, and four victims have been confirmed deceased," San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office wrote on X. Read more: DC National Guard shooting suspect now charged with first-degree murder

At least four of the 14 victims have died in a mass shooting in the US city of Stockton in northern California. Picture: Getty