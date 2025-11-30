Children among four dead in mass shooting at birthday party in California
The attacker remains at large
Children are among the victims in a mass shooting at a birthday party in California.
At least four people have died, with a further 10 wounded, after the attack in Stockton at a child’s party.
Officers arrived on the scene just before 6pm on Saturday evening, but by that point, several people were already dead, district attorney Ron Freitas said.
"We can confirm at this time that approximately 14 individuals were struck by gunfire, and four victims have been confirmed deceased," San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office wrote on X.
“This is a very active and ongoing investigation, and information remains limited.
“Early indications suggest this may be a targeted incident, and investigators are exploring all possibilities. Detectives are actively working to determine the circumstances leading up to this tragedy.
“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and everyone impacted by this senseless violence.
“We are urging anyone with information, video footage, or who may have witnessed any part of this incident to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office immediately.
“Community assistance is vital in helping us identify those responsible and bring justice to the victims and their loved ones.”
Stockton vice mayor Jason Lee confirmed the shooting took place at a child’s birthday party.
California governor Gavin Newsom described the incident as “horrific.”