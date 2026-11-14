Gudjon Thordarson, the former Iceland and Stoke manager, has died aged 71.

Thordarson turned to management after ending a long playing career with hometown club IA Akranes, where he made nearly 250 appearances as a defender between 1972 and 1986, winning one Iceland cap in 1985.

After management stints at several Icelandic clubs including Akranes, he took on the national team job from 1997 although they failed to qualify for Euro 2000, finishing fourth in their group.

Thordarson arrived at Stoke in 1999 and oversaw their Football League Trophy triumph months later and promotion from the old Second Division via the play-offs in the 2001-02 season.

In total, he was in charge of the Potters for more than 150 games in three and a half years before further spells in the Football League at Barnsley, Notts County and Crewe.

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