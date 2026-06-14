Police said two suspects have been taken into custody after England's kit was stolen on the way to their World Cup training facility

Several items of training equipment, including Harry Kane's boots, have been recovered. Picture: Alamy

By Hannah Drayton

England have recovered the kit that was stolen while travelling to their World Cup training facilities.

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Among the now-recovered items are said be players' boots, including Harry Kane's and Jude Bellingham's. As well as footwear, tournament balls and other training equipment also taken by thieves. The majority of the stolen goods have now been retrieved. The kit was allegedly stolen from a van while travelling roughly 1,500 miles from the squad's pre-tournament camp in Florida to their training base, Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City. The theft came as England prepared to face Croatia in their opening group game on Wednesday.

The England team have begun training at Swope Soccer Village, now with their kit safely retrieved. Picture: Alamy

England arrived at the Kansas training ground on Saturday evening. The equipment was supposed to be unpacked ahead of their arrival, but the kit van was raided before that could happen. The Kansas City police have made two arrests in connection to the theft. The Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said: "As I understand it, investigations will involve both federal authorities, obviously, local law enforcement will be involved as well. My understanding is that this may be something where the issues are far beyond Kansas City, but we'll make sure we do important work."

The kit was stolen from the van carrying it to the squad's training area in Kansas. Picture: Alamy