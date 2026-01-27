The latest Schiaparelli collection takes inspiration from the brazen Louvre heist

Celebrity Sightings - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture - Spring Summer 2026 - Day 1. Picture: Getty

By Scarlett Stokes

Schiaparelli fashion designer Daniel Roseberry recreated jewellery that was stolen in the Louvre heist for the Paris Couture Week.

The jewels were modelled by the American singer Teyana Taylor, who wore a pearl-and-diamond crown and a diamond-studded bow for the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2026 show. Taylor’s pieces reimagined the jewels of Empress Eugenie’s Tiara and Bodice Front, which were both stolen in last year’s heist. Speaking to Vanity Fair on the pieces, Roseberry said: “I was going home for a walk from the office, it was right after the jewels had been stolen from the Louvre. Read more: New footage of Louvre heist shows guards 'huddled in corner' brandishing queue barrier post

"And I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to reimagine the Louvre jewels that were stolen?’” The daring daylight robbery, which took place in October of last year, saw thieves break into the Louvre Museum, stealing precious jewels worth €88m. The loot included historical French treasures, from diamonds belonging to Louis XIV, to French Crown Jewels belonging to Napoleon, his wife, and his successors. Four people are in police custody in relation to the case, but none of the jewels have been recovered. The French police still hope to find the stolen treasures, the top Paris prosecutor has said.