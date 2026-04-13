The car collided with a pedicab on Saturday after a high-speed police chase. Picture: @CrimeLDN

By Issy Clarke

A man has been arrested after crashing a 'stolen' Mercedes following a police chase through central London.

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Police arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, failure to stop, dangerous driving, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of a Class A substance. He remains in police custody. Scotland Yard confirmed the crash was not a terror incident. It followed a high-speed police pursuit through the streets of Soho on Saturday after the man "failed to stop for officers". The chase ended dramatically when the Mercedes collided with a pedicab on Bow Street, Covent Garden, leaving several people injured. Police confirmed all injuries are minor.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking. Picture: @CrimeLDN

Crowds gathered as police dragged the man from the car wreck and arrested him at the scene at around 4:14 pm. He was additionally arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. A witness told The Sun: "He crashed into the tuk-tuk, knocking it over, before carrying on up the street really erratically. "The bumper was wrecked, with shrapnel scattered across the scene. Police were trying to cuff him and he was screaming." Police have launched an investigation and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

A witness told The Sun: 'He crashed into the tuk-tuk, knocking it over, before carrying on up the street really erratically.'. Picture: @CrimeLDN