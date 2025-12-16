Mani's death came almost two years to the day after his beloved wife Imelda, passed away aged 50, following a long battle with stage four bowel cancer.

Mani passed away last month, aged 63, from complications linked to a long-standing lung condition. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Stone Roses bassist Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield died peacefully in his sleep of 'respiratory issues’, his family has revealed.

Mani’s family said his death was caused by respiratory issues linked to long-standing emphysema. Picture: Getty

Greater Manchester Police did not attend the address and confirmed the death was "non-suspicious". Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Mani's family said his death was caused by respiratory issues linked to long-standing emphysema. The news of his passing was first revealed by his brother Greg on social media. Upon hearing the tragic announcement, Mani's former bandmate Ian Brown joined a slew of musicians who paid tribute to the former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bassist. Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher, who has often quoted The Stone Roses as an major influence, said on X that he was in "total shock" about Mani's death. He said he was "absolutely devastated", describing the bass player as "my hero". Mani's death came almost two years to the day after his beloved wife Imelda, passed away aged 50, following a long battle with stage four bowel cancer. They are survived by their 12-year-old sons, Gene and George.

Fans pay their respects to the late Gary "Mani" Mounfield of the band Stone Roses during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton. Picture: Getty