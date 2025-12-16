Stone Roses bassist Gary 'Mani' Mounfield’s cause of death revealed
Mani's death came almost two years to the day after his beloved wife Imelda, passed away aged 50, following a long battle with stage four bowel cancer.
Stone Roses bassist Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield died peacefully in his sleep of 'respiratory issues’, his family has revealed.
The Manchester music icon passed away last month, aged 63, from complications linked to a long-standing lung condition.
Paramedics attended his family home in Heaton Moor, Stockport, on the morning of Thursday, November 20 - but he was declared dead at the scene.
Greater Manchester Police did not attend the address and confirmed the death was "non-suspicious".
Speaking to the Manchester Evening News, Mani's family said his death was caused by respiratory issues linked to long-standing emphysema.
The news of his passing was first revealed by his brother Greg on social media.
Upon hearing the tragic announcement, Mani's former bandmate Ian Brown joined a slew of musicians who paid tribute to the former Stone Roses and Primal Scream bassist.
Oasis lead singer Liam Gallagher, who has often quoted The Stone Roses as an major influence, said on X that he was in "total shock" about Mani's death.
He said he was "absolutely devastated", describing the bass player as "my hero".
They are survived by their 12-year-old sons, Gene and George.
Mani funeral is due to take place on Monday, December 22, at Manchester Cathedral.
The service, which is invite only, will be followed by a private committal service and an invite-only wake.
Mani soared to fame after joining The Stone Roses in the 1980s.
He played on both of the band's albums and remained a member until they disbanded in 1996, before later returning for the group's various comeback tours during the 2010s.
After The Stone Roses broke-up in 1996, citing musical differences, Mani joined Scottish rock band Primal Scream, first playing on their album Vanishing Point, released a year later, where his bass playing was a key part of krautrock-influenced lead single Kowalski.
Mounfield would go on to record four more albums with the band, including their electro-punk classic XTRMNTR in 2000, Evil Heat (2002), Riot City Blues (2006), and Beautiful Future (2008), before leaving the band in 2011 to reform The Stone Roses.
With the reformed band, the bass player went on a reunion tour around the world that year, which ran until 2013, and later recorded the comeback singles All For One and Beautiful Thing in 2016.
The band played a number of UK gigs in 2016 and 2017, including concerts at Manchester's Heaton Park, Wembley Stadium and Glasgow's Hampden Park.