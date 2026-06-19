It was Europe's first AI-powered payment. Google has a ‘Universal Cart’ that shops for you. Experian and Visa are building systems that let AI spend your money automatically. The message: shopping is a task to be solved. The best shopping experience is the one you never have to do yourself.

We’ve heard this tune before. The internet was supposed to kill physical retail. It didn’t. As of April this year, less than 30% of UK retail sales took place online. Nearly three-quarters of UK shopping still happens in person. People have had thirty years to abandon shops. They haven’t.

Most of us don’t go to Tesco knowing exactly what we’re cooking that week. You figure it out by browsing the aisles. You need new clothes, so you go with a friend whose taste you trust. Shopping is how we discover what we want. It’s social, it’s fun. That’s not a problem to be solved.

While everyone’s been focused on the noisy potential of AI shopping, something else has been quietly exploding: live shopping. Real people, on camera, selling to a live audience. A £22 billion market across the UK, North America, and Europe, built around people. It’s more than doubled in size since 2025. And Whatnot holds 60% of that market and grew 281% in the UK last year.

That growth is coming from all corners of the UK and transforming sellers’ businesses. Take Connor Stone. He left the British Army and started selling vintage clothes on Whatnot from his in-laws' loft in Nottingham. Two years later, he turns over £360-480k a year. The average UK SME, that's a business with up to 50 employees, turns over £295,000. Connor is a team of one.

Starting a small retail business typically costs £20,000-50,000. All it cost Connor was the phone he already had and some stock. The outlook for retail businesses is bleak – more than half of UK independent retailers said they were somewhat or highly unconfident about 2026. On Whatnot, 78% of UK sellers planned to do more, not less.

Live selling brings back the joy of shopping with people who share your interests, whilst offering sellers the scaled reach of the internet. James Lakeland joined Whatnot seven months ago and now hosts daily shows from his shops and warehouse, often for 7-8 hours at a time. He’s built a community of regulars who come back because they trust him: they can ask about a piece, hear the story behind how it was made in Italy, and get the details on fabric and cut. A typical live show might attract around fifty viewers. Picture fifty people in your local shop, ready to buy. You’d never close. That's live shopping at scale, across the UK, right now.

Don’t get me wrong, AI matters here too, just not in the way you might expect. Listing a product for sale takes three minutes on most platforms. It takes two seconds on ours. That alone saved our sellers eight million hours last year. AI handles the boring stuff so sellers can do what only they can do.

The goal was never to replace the person. It was to get out of their way.

Agentic commerce is welcome to the Google search bar and the boring part of shopping. Nobody enjoys hunting for dishwasher tablets online. Let the AI agents have it. But the majority of shopping has always been about the people - the taste, the trust, the chat across the counter. Live shopping is the first time the internet has caught up with that. And it’s just getting started.

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Tom Verrilli is Chief Product Officer at Whatnot, the largest live shopping platform in the UK, Europe and North America.

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