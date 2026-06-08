The Prime Minister has confirmed he wants to see a ban on young people sending and receiving sexually explicit images.

Sir Keir Starmer said Technology companies must stop children from sending or receiving naked images of themselves, or the Government will change the law.

The Prime Minister said: “One issue is the ability for children with phones to send and receive nude images.

“For too long, people have been told that is simply the price of modern tech, that nothing can be done, that Government is powerless, that parents just have to accept it.

“I reject that completely, because tech should adapt to the needs of society, not the other way around.”

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He added: “That is why today I am calling on tech companies operating in this country to introduce device controls that prevent children from sending and receiving sexually explicit images.

“Because this is not an impossible challenge. These are some of the most innovative companies in the world and I believe they can solve it.

“But if they choose not to, then we will act and we will change the law because when it comes to the safety of our children, standing by is not an option."

The speech comes with Sir Keir reportedly due to announce a ban on social media for under-16s within the next ten days.

The decision is set to be made after the children’s tsar called for an extension to cover teenagers up to 18-years-old.

The Prime Minister is said to be preparing to unveil plans to restrict online activity for children to protect them from harmful content after a nationwide consultation that closed last month.