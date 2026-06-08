Stop children from sending nudes on social media or we’ll change the law: PM's ultimatum to tech bosses
Sir Keir Starmer told tech bosses that 'standing by is not an option' when it comes to the safety of children online
The Prime Minister has confirmed he wants to see a ban on young people sending and receiving sexually explicit images.
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Sir Keir Starmer said Technology companies must stop children from sending or receiving naked images of themselves, or the Government will change the law.
The Prime Minister said: “One issue is the ability for children with phones to send and receive nude images.
“For too long, people have been told that is simply the price of modern tech, that nothing can be done, that Government is powerless, that parents just have to accept it.
“I reject that completely, because tech should adapt to the needs of society, not the other way around.”
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He added: “That is why today I am calling on tech companies operating in this country to introduce device controls that prevent children from sending and receiving sexually explicit images.
“Because this is not an impossible challenge. These are some of the most innovative companies in the world and I believe they can solve it.
“But if they choose not to, then we will act and we will change the law because when it comes to the safety of our children, standing by is not an option."
The speech comes with Sir Keir reportedly due to announce a ban on social media for under-16s within the next ten days.
The decision is set to be made after the children’s tsar called for an extension to cover teenagers up to 18-years-old.
The Prime Minister is said to be preparing to unveil plans to restrict online activity for children to protect them from harmful content after a nationwide consultation that closed last month.
Speaking to LBC on Friday, Sir Keir said he had an "incredibly moving" meeting with grieving families calling for a ban.
He said "nobody is getting a free pass" as he pledged to take on big tech firms.
Ministers have been mulling evidence from Australia, which imposed a blanket ban in December.
It comes as the children’s commissioner Dame Rachel de Souza proposed any ban should cover 16 and 17-year-olds, who she said should not have "lesser protection".
Downing Street was approached for comment.
Sir Keir is to announce the plans in a speech ahead of the Makerfield by-election on June 18, when Labour leadership rival Andy Burnham will learn whether his path has been cleared to return to Westminster and challenge the Prime Minister, according to multiple reports.
n a warning to big tech, he told LBC's Political Editor Natasha Clark on Friday: "The message to the tech companies was very simple, which is, nobody's getting a free pass here.
"Things are going to change. I was very clear with them.
"Nobody's getting a free pass here. I'm afraid we're not going to stick with what we've got here."
Number 10 has said it will act quickly but has yet refused to confirm the ban.