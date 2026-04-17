Music venues should be mandated to offer free earplugs, water, and publish start and end times ahead of performances so fans can plan their travel in advance, a report recommends

Fans Attend Oasis Live '25 Tour At London's Wembley Stadium. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

The government has been told to ban the resale of ticket above face value after fans reported feeling "neglected and ripped off".

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A report commissioned the Culture, Media and Sport Committee of live and electronic music called on the government and music industry to back a Music Fan Association, like the one that exists for football fans. Lord Brennan, chairman of the review, said after giving a voice to fans of all different types of music "they've told us loud and clear that often they feel neglected and ripped off." He continued that "sharp commercial practices and impersonal services" were too common in the music world, and "point to an industry that fails to treat its fans, the lifeblood of the sector, with respect." The report urges the government to commit to a charter with 50 recommendations to improve the music industry. Read more: Ticket resale caps won't stop fans from getting scammed Read more: Ticket fever meets a digital ‘Wild West’ as experts warn new government price caps could fuel social media scams

Last year an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority into prices for tickets to the Oasis concerts found Ticketmaster did not offer fans enough transparency around pricing. . Picture: Getty

It includes an obligation upon the government to make sure ticket pricing is "clearly communicated in advance and applied transparently" and for the music industry to continue resisting "the introduction of dynamic surge pricing". Addressing attendees of a launch event at LePub live music venue in Newport, South Wales, Lord Brennan said: "From establishing a proper representative body to give fans more clout and ending the ticketing rip-off, to improving access for disabled gig goers and venue safety, it's time for all involved in music to turn the volume dial up to 11 in favour of the fans." Read more: Resale of tickets above face value set to be outlawed under crackdown on touts

The report continued that fans who took part had a "negative perception" of online ticketing platforms. "They felt that the big agencies did not treat fans fairly, that ticket prices were too high, and that little was being done to deal with bots and online ticket touts," it went on. A survey carried out during the review revealed fans felt 'heightened levels of stress" in response to changing ticket prices, as well as "fear of missing out and pressure to make unaffordable decisions." Music venues should be mandated to offer free earplugs, water, and publish start and end times ahead of performances so fans can plan their travel in advance, the report said. Last year an investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority into prices for tickets to the Oasis concerts found Ticketmaster did not offer fans enough transparency around pricing. In response Ticketmaster promised to make changes to its sales practices.

A queue to access the Ticketmaster website - as the government is told to ban the resale of tickets above face value. Picture: Alamy