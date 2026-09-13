Content creators are set to travel to Westminster on Monday to warn MPs about the dangers of cutting off children’s access to educational resources on platforms such as YouTube if they implement a blanket ban on social media.

One educational content creator said: 'The night before a paper, views go through the roof'. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Ministers are being urged to exempt GCSE revision videos from the under-16s social media ban, which is set to come into force next spring.

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Content creators are set to travel to Westminster on Monday to warn MPs about the dangers of cutting off children’s access to educational resources on platforms such as YouTube if they implement a blanket ban on social media. Labour MP Feryal Clark, former digital minister and chairwoman of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Digital Creators, said social media creators helped thousands of young people “learn at their own pace”. She said: “We have to legislate effectively, protecting young people where the risks are real whilst also recognising the realities of what young people need to learn and thrive.” Content creators including Alexa Polidoro, who has a French-teaching YouTube channel, and Katie Estruch, who shares material for GCSE and A-level biology students, will be speaking to MPs. Read more: Teenagers who defy social media ban ‘less likely to air concerns to adults’ Read more: Australia to give social media users the option to switch off algorithms

Ms Polidoro said: “So many young people use channels like mine, on platforms like YouTube, to revise for their GCSEs, often because they can’t access that support anywhere else, and we need MPs to understand exactly what’s at stake.” Ms Estruch added: “Anyone who’s looked at the analytics of an education channel around exam season knows how much students rely on this content. “The night before a paper, views go through the roof. I’m glad to have the chance to explain to MPs directly how that works, and why high-quality educational content matters.” Andy Burnham has confirmed that he will press ahead with the social media ban announced by former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer. The Government plans to introduce regulations establishing the ban by the end of this year, expected to come into force in spring 2027.

More than two thirds of young people think their peers will find a way around the social media ban, according to a survey said to show the Government move could give parents a “false sense of security” about their children’s safety online. Picture: Anna Barclay/Getty Images

It was previously reported that more than two-thirds of young people think their peers will find a way around the social media ban, according to a survey said to show the Government move could give parents a “false sense of security” about their children’s safety online. A ban for under-16s is set to come into force by spring, with Prime Minister Andy Burnham pledging last week in Parliament that there will be “no watering down” as he vowed to “lead from the front” on the issue. Many parents and child safety campaigners have welcomed the commitment to a ban for young teenagers. But the Molly Rose Foundation, set up in memory of 14-year-old Molly Russell, who took her own life in 2017 after viewing harmful content online, has previously argued a ban might fail to address what it describes as “fundamental product safety issues” such as harmful and distressing content being pushed to people through personalised algorithms.

New polling it has commissioned suggests young people who get around the ban and stay on social media might feel less confident speaking to adults or teachers if they come across anything concerning. Of the 1,041 children aged between 12 and 15 surveyed across Britain, around three quarters (76 per cent) said they would be confident speaking to a parent or carer with concerns about online safety if they stayed on social media despite the ban. This was down from 88 per cent being confident speaking to these trusted adults currently, with no ban in place. Asked what would likely happen after the introduction of a ban for under-16s, 68 per cent of those surveyed said they believed most of their peers would try to find a way around it, while 15 per cent felt most would follow the rules.