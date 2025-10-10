Brits abroad face dangerous flooding as a storm ages across Spain

Storm clouds loom on the horizon above Glories tower in Barcelona. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

British tourists have been issued a rare weather warning as Storm Alice continues to batter Spain’s east coast with torrential rain and flooding.

Officials have described the situation as one of "extraordinary danger" as the storm forces evacuations, flight cancellations and school closures across popular holiday regions. At least seven flights bound for Alicante-Elche airport were diverted and 12 cancelled outright, with further delays reported in Valencia and Murcia. The UK Foreign Office updated its travel advice on Friday morning, warning: "Severe weather warnings are in place today in Murcia and Valencia, including the province of Alicante.

AVISO ⛈️

Lluvias torrenciales y severas inundaciones hoy en Elche, provincia de Alicante, España 🇪🇸#Flood #floods

Vía @Top_Disaster pic.twitter.com/W4ISkauZzy — Geól. Sergio Almazán (@chematierra) October 9, 2025

"Disruptions to travel are likely. If you are in the affected areas, follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local weather updates. "If you are planning to travel, check for messaging from your travel provider or airline." A red alert was issued across southern Alicante and parts of Murcia - including Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón - from 10am to midnight. Spain’s weather agency AEMET has urged residents to remain indoors and warned of "extraordinary danger" as torrential showers hit the coast. In La Manga, holidaymakers at the Villas Caravaning campsite were evacuated after heavy rainfall flooded the site.

10/10 12:12 Avisos activos hoy y mañana en España por tormentas, lluvias y costeros. Nivel máximo de aviso: rojo.

Actualizaciones en https://t.co/BLdoSsO2Qv pic.twitter.com/m2xqca24uh — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 10, 2025