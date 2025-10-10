Brits warned of 'extraordinary danger' as Storm Alice batters Spain holiday coast causing travel chaos
Brits abroad face dangerous flooding as a storm ages across Spain
British tourists have been issued a rare weather warning as Storm Alice continues to batter Spain’s east coast with torrential rain and flooding.
Listen to this article
Officials have described the situation as one of "extraordinary danger" as the storm forces evacuations, flight cancellations and school closures across popular holiday regions.
At least seven flights bound for Alicante-Elche airport were diverted and 12 cancelled outright, with further delays reported in Valencia and Murcia.
The UK Foreign Office updated its travel advice on Friday morning, warning: "Severe weather warnings are in place today in Murcia and Valencia, including the province of Alicante.
Read More: Brits to be battered by '400 mile wall of rain' set to hit the UK in days
AVISO ⛈️— Geól. Sergio Almazán (@chematierra) October 9, 2025
Lluvias torrenciales y severas inundaciones hoy en Elche, provincia de Alicante, España 🇪🇸#Flood #floods
Vía @Top_Disaster pic.twitter.com/W4ISkauZzy
"Disruptions to travel are likely. If you are in the affected areas, follow the advice of the local authorities and monitor local weather updates.
"If you are planning to travel, check for messaging from your travel provider or airline."
A red alert was issued across southern Alicante and parts of Murcia - including Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón - from 10am to midnight.
Spain’s weather agency AEMET has urged residents to remain indoors and warned of "extraordinary danger" as torrential showers hit the coast.
In La Manga, holidaymakers at the Villas Caravaning campsite were evacuated after heavy rainfall flooded the site.
10/10 12:12 Avisos activos hoy y mañana en España por tormentas, lluvias y costeros. Nivel máximo de aviso: rojo.— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 10, 2025
Actualizaciones en https://t.co/BLdoSsO2Qv pic.twitter.com/m2xqca24uh
Roads in Ibiza and Cartagena turned into fast-flowing rivers, with firefighters pulling debris from submerged streets.
Alicante’s fire service said it carried out 31 emergency operations in just one day.
Across Murcia, authorities recorded 142 incidents this morning alone, while emergency services received 161 calls overnight for flood-related rescues.
One elderly resident in Los Dolores, near Murcia city, suffered minor injuries after a roof collapse.
Schools have been closed in parts of the Levante region as emergency services remain on high alert.
The Ibiza area is now under an orange alert for rain and storms, following weeks of severe weather that has battered the country.
The warning comes after devastating floods in 2024 that left 232 people dead across Valencia. Sánchez has repeatedly called for “great caution” as the government braces for further damage.
Rainfall is expected to reach 250 millimetres by Sunday, with the worst conditions expected to continue through the weekend.
Storm Alice is what meteorologists call a DANA — short for “Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos” or “isolated depression at high altitudes.”
The so-called “cold drop” phenomenon occurs when warm, moist Mediterranean air rises into the atmosphere and collides with a cold front, sparking sudden and violent thunderstorms.