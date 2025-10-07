Storm Amy brought “extremely damaging” winds when it began to hit Ireland and the UK on Friday, with gusts of almost 100mph recorded in some exposed coastal areas

Paul Whitehead passed away on Sunday. Picture: Handout

By Henry Moore

A father-of-two killed after being hit by a tree during Storm Amy has been pictured for the first time.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Paul Whitehead died on Sunday in the village of Upper Cumberworth, West Yorkshire, as gale-force winds battered much of the UK. Paul was hit by a falling tree branch and, despite the efforts of emergency workers, died at the scene, reports say. Paul’s heartbroken son, Simon, has paid tribute to his “devoted” father. Read more: Thousands of homes face fourth night without power in wake of Storm Amy Read more: Storm Amy disruption ‘illustration of climate problem’ – Swinney

Building collapse son a car on the as storm Amy and hurricane Humbart make their effect. Picture: Alamy

"He was loved by all that had the privilege of knowing him and will be missed by us all. He was my hero". Paul was reportedly well-liked in Upper Cumberworth, with one local describing him as a “top fella.” Storm Amy brought “extremely damaging” winds when it began to hit Ireland and the UK on Friday, with gusts of almost 100mph recorded in some exposed coastal areas. The storm left thousands without power for several days and caused travel disruption across the UK. Nik Wheeler, SSEN’s head of customer operations for the north of Scotland, said on Monday afternoon: “The third full day of our storm response is also the third day without power for a number of our customers.

A person wheeling his bike on the promenade in Salthill, Galway during Storm Amy. Picture: Alamy