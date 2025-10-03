Those living in parts of Scotland have been warned of a "danger to life".

A woman shelters under a Union Jack-coloured umbrella in Westminster, London, during the storm. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Commuters across the UK have been warned about the possibility of widespread travel disruption as Storm Amy looks set to batter the country well into the weekend.

The first named storm of the season has prompted weather warnings throughout Britain for heavy rain and strong winds of up to 95mph. The north and west of Scotland will be worst hit by the storm with a Met Office amber warning for "damaging winds" in place from 5pm on Friday until 9am Saturday. Read More: Storm Amy weather warnings upgraded to amber as 95mph winds set to hit Britain

Autumn appears in the city as wet weather before Storm Amy. Picture: Alamy

Those living in parts of the Highlands and Western Isles have been warned of a “danger to life” from flying debris, potential power cuts as well as road closures and damage to buildings. All of Scotland, the north of England and the most western parts of Wales will also fall under yellow warning for wind from 3pm on Friday until the start of Sunday. A long strip of Scotland running from Dumfries up to the northern most part of the mainland will also fall under a yellow rain warning from 12pm on Friday to 3pm on Saturday. A yellow rain warning is also in place for the north west of England, including the Lake District, from 3pm until midnight. In Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for wind is in place from 2pm on Friday until noon on Saturday. The Met Office warned of gusts up to 70mph will be felt “fairly widely” while “more exposed areas” could see winds of up to 95mph along with spells of heavy rain across the country.

Waves crash against the harbour wall in Porthcawl, Wales. Picture: Getty