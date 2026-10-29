England has experienced its wettest week for two years, thanks to heavy rain from two named storms, Austen and Boelo.

An average of 55mm of rain fell across England in the seven days to October 27, with as much as 76mm in the North West and 87mm in the South West.

River levels have increased in many areas, with the Dart at Austins Bridge near Buckfastleigh in Devon classed as “exceptionally high”.

Much of the country remains officially in drought, however, with a severe drought in place across parts of the South West and Sussex.

The impact of Austen and Boelo led to England seeing its wettest week since October 2024, the Environment Agency said on Thursday.

Austen triggered an amber warning from the Met Office for strong winds and rain across Cornwall and parts of Devon on Friday October 23, along with a yellow warning for much of central and southern England.

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