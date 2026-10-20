Britain's first named storm of the season is due to hit the UK on Friday.

Storm Austen is forecast to bring strong winds to parts of southern England on Friday.

From tomorrow, brands of rain are forecast to sweep the country, with severe coastal gales in the southwest.

Travel disruption, power cuts, and potential injuries from falling debris are to be expected, the Met Office has warned.

Wind gusts of up to 70mph are expected to wreak havoc across the country.

A Met Office yellow wind warning will be in force from midnight on Friday to 12:00 BST, covering south Wales, south-west England and along southern coastal counties of England.

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