Storm Benjamin is set to sweep the UK, with the Met Office issuing a warning over 75mph winds and heavy downpours.

The Met Office issued three weather warnings, with forecasters predicting the UK could face two inches of rain in the coming days. On Thursday, the wet and windy conditions may cause travel disruption, flooding, power cuts and damage to buildings within the alert areas, according to the Met Office. A yellow weather warning for rain covers most of southern England, the east Midlands, parts of Wales and Yorkshire and is in place all of Thursday until 9pm, the forecaster said. Read more: UK deploys troops to Israel to 'help monitor Gaza ceasefire' after orders from Donald Trump Read more: Fitness trackers can lead to feelings of shame, study suggests Those within the affected regions have been warned by the weather service to expect heavy rainfall from Wednesday evening with up 50mm in some areas by early Thursday morning. Some areas, particularly North Devon, Cornwall and in the east of England, could exceed this amount of rain, the Met Office added.

The downpours may cause disruption to public transport, difficult driving conditions because of spray and road flooding as well as the flooding of some homes and businesses, the forecaster said. A separate warning for wind on Thursday is in place from 9am until 11.59pm, covering the east of England up to Scarborough where gusts of up to 75mph may develop. For the majority of the yellow alert area, gusts of up to 55mph are expected with 65mph possible near coasts, the Met Office said. Strong winds may lead to power cuts, transport disruption and damage to buildings with a small chance of injuries and danger to life caused by large waves and beach material being thrown onto seafronts and coastal roads, the forecaster warned. Another yellow alert for wind on Thursday covers southwest England and parts of Wales, including Somerset, Devon, Cornwall, Swansea and Pembrokeshire.

