The Met Office has a name in place for the next major storm following on from “Amy” striking the UK earlier this month.

No date has yet been given for the next named storm, but the Met Office has an alphabet ready to go for the year ahead .

As it struck on October 3-4, the weather warning was upgraded from yellow to amber as the threat to Britons intensified.

The storm, which was the first of what is considered the 2025-2026 season , saw winds of up to 95mph being felt, especially in the north of England.

What will the next UK storm be called?

The next storm will carry the Dutch name of Bram.

Since 2015, names have been chosen for the UK, the Netherlands, and Ireland in conjunction with the respective agencies, the Met Office, KNMI, and Met Éireann.

Members of the public are generally invited to write in with suggestions of names and these are divided between the three countries.

Bram is a name that is common in Dutch-speaking countries and is derived from the Hebrew name of Abraham,

Why are storms named?

From each September, storms work their way down an alphabet when weather agencies consider bad weather severe enough to let people know.

Last year, the process reached the letter F for Floris, although not every letter is used.

Eoin Sherlock, of Met Éireann, said: “Naming storms is a powerful tool that supports us and other public safety organisations to increase awareness of severe and impactful weather alongside our weather warnings.

"We know that naming storms makes it easier for people to track important and up to date forecasts and safety-related information.

“A good example was Storm Éowyn last January, when our website, met.ie received more than 3 million visits in 2 days. This all aids in protecting life and property across Ireland.”