There is a potential "danger to life" from flying debris as well as the possibility of power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings and homes

Storm Bram covered the city in dark cloud, wind and rain as locals and tourists were on the streets of the city centre. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Train services in some areas will be suspended later and ferries have been cancelled as Storm Bram sweeps in with gusts of up to 90mph forecast.

The Met Office has issued an amber wind warning for northern Scotland later on Tuesday while the rest of the country is covered by yellow wind warnings which extend into Wednesday. The amber alert comes into force at 4pm and has now been extended from midnight on Tuesday until 3am on Wednesday. It warns of potential "danger to life" from flying debris as well as the possibility of power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings and homes. Gusts of 70-80 mph are expected for a few hours with a chance that a few places may experience gusts of up to 90 mph in the amber warning area, which includes the Western Isles and parts of the Highlands and Argyll and Bute. Read More: When is the Winter Solstice 2025? Read More: Storm Bram sparks floods with ‘danger to life’ weather warnings issued as downpours and strong winds batter UK

ail passengers suffered because of the weather in Glasgow central station. Picture: Alamy

Network Rail Scotland said that some train services will be suspended later in the day due to the conditions. The Glenfinnan to Mallaig line will close from 4pm on Tuesday, as well as between Dingwall Junction and Kyle of Lochalsh from 5pm. Speed restrictions will also be in place on many other routes across Scotland as the worst of the weather moves in. Meanwhile, several Caledonian MacBrayne ferry services on Scotland's west coast have been cancelled due to the weather while others are facing disruption. Ross Moran, route director at Network Rail Scotland, said: "Storm Bram is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain, which could disrupt the railway.

"Our top priority is keeping passengers and staff safe, and we're already working hard behind the scenes to prepare." ScotRail advised passengers to check their journey before travelling. Mark Ilderton, ScotRail service delivery director, said: "Speed restrictions will be in place across parts of the network, and while this may mean some journeys take a little longer, these steps are essential to keeping everyone safe. "We'll have staff working around the clock to support Network Rail's efforts and to keep people moving where it's safe to do so." In Glasgow, the Winter Wonderlands at Glasgow Green and St Enoch Square were shut on Tuesday due to adverse weather. Two other yellow warnings of wind have been issued. One will be in force from midday on Tuesday until midday on Wednesday, covering Orkney and Shetland, Grampian, Strathclyde and the Highlands. Forecasters warn that gusts of 60-70 mph are expected fairly widely, but gusts of 70-80 mph are possible across the Hebrides and western Highlands.

Waves top over sea walls at high tide at Dun laoghaire during a Met Éireann Status Orange wind warning for Storm Bram in Dublin. Picture: Alamy