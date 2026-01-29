On Thursday, there were 64 flood warnings and 150 flood alerts across England

Flooded fields at Dorchester in Dorset which are still under water after the River Frome burst its banks. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Further heavy rainfall could worsen flooding in some areas with more downpours forecast intensifying problems across an already saturated UK.

A yellow rain alert has been issued for Devon and Cornwall on Friday, which will affect previously sodden ground following Storm Chandra. The Met Office issued the alert from 9am on Friday through to 6am on Saturday for an area stretching from Land's End to Exeter. A separate yellow warning for Northern Ireland, on Friday, is forecast to bring "spells of heavy rain leading to some transport disruption and flooding in places". On Thursday, there were 64 flood warnings and 150 flood alerts across England. Read More: Yellow weather warning issued amid Storm Chandra fallout as heavy rain sees flooding worsen across UK Read More: Cars stranded, major incident declared and flood warnings across the UK as Storm Chandra hits

Flooding in Martock in Somerset. Picture: Alamy

Rain is already forecast in the south west of England on Thursday afternoon, and the Met Office said further downpours were expected on Friday. "Outbreaks of rain, heavy at times, are expected to arrive across Cornwall on Friday morning," a spokesman said. "10mm to 20mm rainfall is likely widely, with up to 30mm possible over the moors and perhaps west Cornwall. "Falling on saturated ground, this may lead to some flooding and disruption. "Strong winds are also likely in places." Meanwhile, the RNLI is warning people to be vigilant near the coast in Devon and Cornwall due to because of the potential of 15ft waves surging up exposed beaches and topping over sea fronts and harbour walls. Steve Instance, from the charity, said: "Current forecasts for Friday are predicting wave heights between 10ft to 15ft, which isn't unusual for this time of year, however, what makes this particularly worrying is the long lull, or swell period between the waves.

Flooding at Iford Bridge Home Park in Bournemouth. Picture: Alamy

"Surf forecasts are predicting a 17-second swell period. What this looks like is a gap between sets of very large, very powerful waves of up to 15 minutes. "This could mean, particularly close to high tide in the middle of the day, people walking on beaches or along sea fronts will be faced with a sudden surging set of waves racing 200 metres to 300 metres up the beach, or topping over sea or harbour walls. "There is a risk this could catch walkers out and in the worst case sweep them off their feet into the sea." A severe flood warning, meaning a danger to life, remained in place for the Lower Stour at Iford Bridge Home Park, where residents were told to evacuate their properties "as soon as possible". Floods minister Emma Hardy said: "Flooding is devastating and my thoughts are with the people affected. "I am in regular contact with the Environment Agency on their response to the ongoing flooding in Somerset and Dorset who, alongside local authorities and the emergency services, are already taking action to keep communities safe.