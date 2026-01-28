Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts are in place after large parts of Britain were left submerged in water following heavy rain from Storm Chandra. . Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Hundreds of flood warnings and alerts are in place after large parts of Britain were left under water following heavy rain from Storm Chandra.

A major incident was declared in Somerset on Tuesday evening, with the council stating that the risk of flooding on the Somerset Levels and Moors "remains high as rainwater moves through the system". As of Tuesday night, there were 97 warnings where flooding is expected. The Met Office also issued an additional 260 flood alerts across England for where they could occur in the next 24 hours. In Wales, there were three flood warnings and 16 flood alerts in place, while in Scotland there were eight flood warnings and eight flood alerts. And the adverse weather is set to continue, with yellow weather warnings for ice issued on Wednesday morning covering much of England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and southern and central Scotland.

A yellow weather warning for rain is also in place for south-west England on Thursday, with the Met Office saying that further rain could bring more flooding and transport disruption. Somerset Council said on Tuesday evening that an estimated 50 properties have been affected by flooding across Ilminster, West Coker, Taunton, Mudford and West Camel. Council leader Bill Revans said: "The decision to declare a major incident at this stage means we are well placed to respond to this ongoing situation. "Storm Chandra brought more than 50mm of rain to parts of Somerset last night, on top of already saturated land, and this has caused widespread disruption. "Please avoid travelling if you can and never attempt to drive through flood water.

