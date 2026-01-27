Heavy rain is set to bring flooding and travel chaos as gusts of up to 80mph whip the UK, with significant snow across higher ground

Storm Chandra follows Storm Ingrid which battered the seafront in Teignmouth in Devon. The historic pier badly damaged over the weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Storm Chandra has arrived in the UK, bringing with it strong winds, heavy rain and snow across many areas, with widespread travel disruption expected.

Forecasters say flooding and travel disruption are likely in some places and there will also be significant snow across higher ground in some northern parts of England and some of Scotland - the areas set to be worst affected. The M48 Severn Bridge was closed on Tuesday morning, with The Humber Bridge shut to high-sided vehicles due to high winds. Elsewhere, snow is also forecast in parts of the country, as a number of weather warnings came into force, including amber warnings for south-west England and the eastern coast of Northern Ireland for rain and wind respectively. The Met Office said gusts of 60-70mph will affect eastern Northern Ireland, with possible 75mph gusts in coastal locations, adding that "easterly winds of this strength are unusual and are likely to be impactful". Read more: 500,000 homes without power as winter storm puts 180 million Americans at risk Read More: 'Arctic siege' brings parts of US to standstill as over 850,000 without power and 14,000 flights cancelled National Rail issued a warning early on Tuesday highlighting that “poor weather may affect South Western Railway services until the end of the day”, while traffic between England and Wales was being diverted over the M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.

Sections of several roads in Dorset, Somerset and east Devon were closed due to flooding.Forecasters had warned that flooding and travel disruption were likely with significant snow across higher ground in some northern parts of England and Scotland. Across the south west of England, where Storm Ingrid wreaked havoc and washed away part of a historic pier on the weekend, forecasters expect more downpour. An amber warning for rain is in place for south Devon, much of Dorset, southern Somerset and south-east Cornwall, where 30-50mm of rain could fall widely with up to 60-80mm over higher ground of south Dartmoor.

Storm Chandra is currently sweeping the UK with several weather warnings in force. Picture: Getty

Several weather warnings were in force on Tuesday, including amber warnings for south-west England and the eastern coast of Northern Ireland for rain and wind respectively. An amber warning for wind is in place on the eastern coast of Northern Ireland from 5am to 9pm on Tuesday, with an additional yellow rain and wind warning for the whole of Northern Ireland for all of Tuesday. A yellow warning for wind covers Cornwall, south-west Wales and parts of northern Devon from 5am to 4pm on Tuesday, with an additional yellow wind warning in force for southwestern Scotland for 5am to midnight on Tuesday.

Storm Chandra weather warnings Jan 26-27. Picture: PA

Less severe yellow warnings are in place for all of Northern Ireland and a more extensive area of south-west England, as well as parts of northern England and Scotland. A yellow warning for wind covers Cornwall, southwestern Wales and parts of northern Devon, while yellow warnings for snow have been issued for Scotland and northern England where 2-5cm could fall widely and as much as 10-20cm could accumulate at higher elevations. An update from the Environment Agency shows 21 flood warnings and 114 flood alerts are in place across England.

The huge waves have caused extensive damage to the sea wall in Dawlish, Devon. Picture: Alamy

Big waves batter the coast at Teignmouth, Devon. Picture: Alamy

Flood warnings have been issued across the South West mostly, and two are in place around York. Met Office chief forecaster Paul Gundersen said: "Initially, strong winds will impact the Isles of Scilly, western Cornwall and south-west Wales which are still vulnerable after Storm Goretti, gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible here. "Heavy rain is an additional hazard as it falls on saturated ground in Dorset and southern parts of Devon, Somerset and Cornwall. "As Chandra interacts with colder air further north snow becomes a hazard, with 10-20cm of snow possibly accumulating over higher ground in the Pennines, southern Scotland and the Highlands.

