Flooding and travel disruption are likely in some places and there will also be some significant snow across higher ground

Huge waves hit the coast at West Bay on Dorset's Jurassic coast over the weekend, and more bad weather is on the horizon. Picture: Tom Corban/Alamy Live News

By Alice Padgett

The Met Office has announced the next named storm as Chandra, which is forecast to bring strong winds, heavy rain and snow across much of the UK on Monday night and Tuesday.

Forecasters say flooding and travel disruption are likely in some places and there will also be significant snow across higher ground in some northern parts of England and some of Scotland. Several weather warnings have been issued, including amber warnings for south-west England and the eastern coast of Northern Ireland for rain and wind respectively. The Met Office said gusts of 60-70mph will affect eastern Northern Ireland, with possible 75mph gusts in coastal locations, adding that "easterly winds of this strength are unusual and are likely to be impactful". Across the south west of England, where Storm Ingrid wreaked havoc and washed away part of a historic pier on the weekend, forecasters expect more downpour. An amber warning for rain is in place for south Devon, much of Dorset, southern Somerset and south-east Cornwall, where 30-50mm of rain could fall widely with up to 60-80mm over higher ground of south Dartmoor. Read More: 'Arctic siege' brings parts of US to standstill as over 850,000 without power and 14,000 flights cancelled

Storm Chandra weather warnings Jan 26-27. Picture: PA

Less severe yellow warnings are in place for all of Northern Ireland and a more extensive area of south-west England, as well as parts of northern England and Scotland. A yellow warning for wind covers Cornwall, southwestern Wales and parts of northern Devon, while yellow warnings for snow have been issued for Scotland and northern England where 2-5cm could fall widely and as much as 10-20cm could accumulate at higher elevations. An update from the Environment Agency shows 21 flood warnings and 114 flood alerts are in place across England.

The huge waves have caused extensive damage to the sea wall in Dawlish, Devon. Picture: Alamy

Big waves batter the coast at Teignmouth, Devon. Picture: Alamy

Flood warnings have been issued across the South West mostly, and two are in place around York. Met Office chief forecaster Paul Gundersen said: "Initially, strong winds will impact the Isles of Scilly, western Cornwall and south-west Wales which are still vulnerable after Storm Goretti, gusts of 70 to 80mph are possible here. "Heavy rain is an additional hazard as it falls on saturated ground in Dorset and southern parts of Devon, Somerset and Cornwall. "As Chandra interacts with colder air further north snow becomes a hazard, with 10-20cm of snow possibly accumulating over higher ground in the Pennines, southern Scotland and the Highlands.

Ahead of #StormChandra, western areas will turn wet and windy this afternoon with an increasing risk of flooding later ⚠️



Rain and hill snow in northeast Scotland and northeast England but largely dry elsewhere, albeit cloudy, breezy and rather chilly ☁️ pic.twitter.com/LfdWS1J317 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 26, 2026