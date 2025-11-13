Storm Claudia is set to bring one month’s worth of rain to the UK in just 24 hours when it hits this week.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Friday, when the storm will lash Wales and the south east of England.

Claudia comes hot on the heels of Benjamin, which brought 75mph gusts of wind to the UK and caused disruption.

However, neither Claudia nor Benjamin are considered to be “named storms” by the Met Office, and Amy has been the only entry into the canon for 2025/26 so far.

Instead, Bram is set to be the next storm that will be named by the Met Office, whenever it strikes.

But why is this the case?