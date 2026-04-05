Haddington, East Lothian, Scotland, UK, 5th April 2026. UK Weather: snow on Easter Sunday. A heavy snow shower started in the morning during Storm Dave seen from windows of a home. Credit: Sally Anderson/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

By Cristina Diciu

Storm Dave has cleared this Easter Sunday, bringing "sunshine and widespread showers" across the UK, the Met Office has said.

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An amber weather alert for parts of northern England, Scotland and Wales was lifted at 3am on Sunday. Three yellow warnings across parts of northern England, Scotland and Wales had been due to remain in place until midday but were lifted by 7.30am as the weather improved. The Met Office’s forecast for Easter Sunday said: “Storm Dave will clear northeast on Sunday morning, leaving sunshine and widespread showers across the UK. “Northern areas will see the heaviest, blustery showers and feel cold, while temperatures elsewhere stay closer to average for early April.” Read more: Storm Dave to 'deepen' as gale-force winds and snow hit Britain over Easter

A windy morning across the north as #StormDave gradually pulls away ⚠️



Blustery showers elsewhere, with some sunshine developing in between ⛅ pic.twitter.com/PkafgUiL2s — Met Office (@metoffice) April 4, 2026