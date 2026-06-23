France’s match against Iraq in Philadelphia became the first at this summer’s World Cup to be delayed by thunderstorms.

Les Bleus led 1-0 through a Kylian Mbappe goal when heavy rain began late in the first half.

The start of the second half was delayed due to the threat of storms.

The players returned to the pitch to warm up in heavy rain almost two hours after the half-time whistle was blown.

The game restarted at 8pm local time, two hours and 11 minutes after the players left the pitch.

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