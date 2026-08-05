Thundery showers are set to batter parts of the country and a handful of flood alerts are in place in Scotland – while central and southern England are likely to miss out on most of the much-needed rain.

Temperatures will cool towards averages for the time of year on Wednesday, the Met Office said, after a spike at the start of the week, and there will also be a marked north-south split in conditions.

While rain is forecast for northern England, Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland, there will be little to speak of in other parts of England.

A yellow thunderstorm warning is in place for eastern parts of Scotland from 10am to 9pm on Wednesday, with forecasters warning of a small chance of flooding, with potential for damage to buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes or strong winds.

Several flood alerts have been issued by the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, meaning flooding is possible and residents and business owners should be prepared.

By Thursday, outbreaks of rain in the north will sink south, but they will turn more showery, forecasters said.

Some of it may reach rain-starved parts of eastern England, though little is expected for central and southern England.

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