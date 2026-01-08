A "weather bomb" is set to bring heavy snowfall and galeforce winds to the UK amid Storm Goretti. Picture: Getty

Storm Goretti has arrived on UK shores, battering Britain with winds of at least 99mph, with a rare red warning in place.

Amid heavy snow, all flights from Birmingham Airport have been suspended to cause travel chaos for hundreds. A statement from the airport said "passengers due to travel should contact their airline regarding the status of flights". They added: "The safety of our colleagues and customers is our number one priority and this decision has been made with this in mind. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause." The Met Office said “violent gusts” will hit parts of Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly over the next few hours, bringing a potential danger to life. Gale-force winds of 99mph have already been recorded at St Mary’s Airport on the Isles of Scilly this evening, a new record for the area.

⚠️ Storm Goretti ⚠️



Gales & severe gales will develop in the far south & southwest this afternoon



Storm-force winds are likely in far southwest England, tracking east through the English Channel, impacting northern France and the Channel Islands with peak gusts of 80-100 mph pic.twitter.com/ZNNwTRn2Rl — Met Office (@metoffice) January 8, 2026

The storm, named by French weather forecaster Meteo France, has been described as a “multi-hazard event” by the Met Office, with as much of 30cm of snow possible in parts of the UK. Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: "Storm Goretti will be a multi-hazard event, with the most significant impacts from snow in parts of Wales and the Midlands and the very strong winds in the far South West, though heavy rain in some parts of Wales and East Anglia also has the potential to bring disruption to many. "Goretti will bring snow on its northern edge, this most likely over Wales and the Midlands. “An amber warning has been issued where the greatest risk of disruption is likely on Thursday night into Friday morning. “This is a complex spell of severe weather and I’d advise people in the warning areas to keep up to date with the forecast and messages from local authorities.” The Met Office said that winds during a weather bomb can be “strong enough to bring down trees and cause structural damage”.

A yellow warning for wind has also been issued for the rest of the south coast and Wales, where gusts of up to 70mph are forecast. The weather service said the “exceptional” wind speeds could be stronger than recent storms such as Ciaran in 2023 and Eunice in 2022. Meanwhile, an amber warning for snow runs from 8pm until 9am on Friday covering parts of Wales, the Midlands and Yorkshire.

The Met Office said rain associated with the storm in these areas will turn to “heavy snow”, which may lead to some rural communities being cut off. About 10 to 15cm of snow is likely across the warning area, with up to 30cm on higher ground in Wales and the Peak District. Dozens of schools across the Midlands and Wales have announced they will be closed on Friday where the amber weather warning has been issued.

The last red weather warning in the UK was in association with Storm Eowyn in January 2025, which was a red wind warning and covered parts of central and southern Scotland, according to the Met Office.

