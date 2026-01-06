A yellow weather warning has been issued across much of the country.

By Ella Bennett

Large parts of England and Wales are expected to be hit with heavy snow this week, brought by the high winds of Storm Goretti, the Met Office has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A yellow weather warning for snow, expected in a large part of England covering Sheffield, Peterborough, Bath and Worcester, and in much of Wales, will be in place from 6pm on Thursday until midday Friday. The severe wintry weather will be brought by the strong winds over northern France, named Storm Goretti by the country’s forecaster, Meteo France. Snow is likely to develop over higher ground in South Wales late on Thursday, before rain turns to snow more widely across England and Wales overnight, the Met Office said. Some areas could see 5-10cm of snow settle, while others could see as much as 20cm. Read more: In Pictures: Spectacular snow scenes from around the world Read more: Schools closed and Storm Goretti to hit Britain as temperatures plunge to -12C - LIVE

A runner exercises in the snow in Regent's Park on January 06, 2026 in London. Picture: Getty

People in the snowy conditions in Westminster, central London. Picture: Alamy

Storm Goretti is also expected to bring disruption in south-west England, with a yellow warning for strong winds in place for Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly from 3pm on Thursday until just before midnight. A yellow warning means some disruption is possible, such as travel delays, but many people can continue with their daily routine, according to the Met Office. An amber warning indicates a higher risk, with severe weather likely to cause travel disruption, power cuts and the potential risk to life and property and people are advised to take precautions. It follows the coldest night of the winter so far, as temperatures plummeted to as low as minus 12.5C in the UK overnight on Monday, following a day of school closures and travel disruption.

A pedestrian walks down a snow-covered street pulling a sledge in the town of Glossop. Picture: Getty

New warnings have been issued for more wintry weather. Picture: Alamy

Motorists pass a sign cautioning drivers about the snowy conditions in the town of Glossop, Derbyshire, northern England. Picture: Getty

The lowest temperature was recorded in Marham, Norfolk, while Santon Downham in Suffolk, and Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, both saw a low of minus 10C, the Met Office said. In Scotland, the night was coldest in Dalwhinnie and Tulloch Bridge, where temperatures dropped as low as minus 11.2C and minus 10.7C. An overnight low of minus 9.6C was recorded in Bala, a market town within Snowdonia National Park in North Wales. Snow continued in parts of the UK overnight on Monday, with as much as 36cm recorded in Loch Glascarnoch. Hundreds of schools were forced to close across Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Tuesday morning, while National Rail warned of service cancellations and disruption to train services.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️



Snow across parts of England and Wales



Thursday 1800 – Friday 1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/HAROc1IVO9 — Met Office (@metoffice) January 6, 2026

A man clears snow from a road with a digger near Gartly. Picture: Getty