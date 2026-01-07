Health warnings have been issued as the big January freeze is set to lead to more chaos for weather-battered Britain

Skaters from all over East Anglia play ice hockey on snow-... Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Weather warnings for snow and ice are in place across nearly all of the UK today as Storm Goretti brings freezing temperatures to Britain’s shores.

Commuters have been advised to check for disruption this morning as the first named storm of the year brings up to 20cm of snow to parts of the country. The Met Office has issued yellow ice warnings for most of the UK, including Northern Ireland, for Wednesday morning amid an Arctic air mass which has brought wintry showers across the country. A yellow warning for snow and ice is in place all day on Wednesday in northern Scotland, with residents there told to expect a further 5-10cm of snow. Read More: In Pictures: Spectacular snow scenes from around the world Read More: Trump threatens to use US military to acquire Greenland in shocking White House statement

The forecaster has advised those travelling on Wednesday morning to check road conditions, bus and train timetables and amend travel plans if necessary. Picture: Getty

A yellow warning means some disruption is possible, such as travel delays, but many people can continue with their daily routine. Picture: Getty

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as minus 6C in parts of rural Scotland and just below freezing more widely overnight, the Met Office said. On Tuesday, the temperature at Marham in Norfolk dropped to minus 12.5C, according to the Met Office. Forecaster Marco Petagna said: “In the ice warnings, be careful of slippery surfaces and potential for injuries, so take care on footpaths. “Icy patches could affect untreated roads, not all roads and pavements and cycle paths are treated so just be aware that away from major highways there could be icy and slippery conditions for a while tomorrow morning.” The Met Office has advised those travelling on Wednesday morning to check road conditions, bus and train timetables and amend travel plans if necessary. A yellow warning means some disruption is possible, such as travel delays, but many people can continue with their daily routine, according to the forecaster. It comes before a yellow weather warning for snow, expected in a large part of England covering Sheffield, Peterborough, Bath and Worcester, and in much of Wales, will be in place from 6pm on Thursday until midday Friday.

A runner exercises in the snow in Regent's Park on January 06, 2026 in London. Picture: Getty

People in the snowy conditions in Westminster, central London. Picture: Alamy

The severe wintry weather will be brought by the strong winds over northern France, named Storm Goretti by the country’s forecaster, Meteo France. Snow is likely to develop over higher ground in south Wales late on Thursday, before rain turns to snow more widely across England and Wales overnight, the Met Office said. Some areas could see 5-10cm of snow settle, while others could see as much as 20cm. Storm Goretti is also expected to bring disruption in south-west England, with a yellow warning for strong winds in place for Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly from 3pm on Thursday until just before midnight. The recent drop in temperature has triggered cold weather payments for hundreds of thousands of households, designed to help elderly and vulnerable people with heating costs, the Government said. Eligible households automatically receive £25 when temperatures are recorded or forecast to be zero degrees or below over seven consecutive days.

Weather warnings in place for January 7. Picture: PA

New warnings have been issued for more wintry weather. Picture: Alamy

Payments will support households in 451 postcode areas in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, including Penrith in Cumbria, the Yorkshire Dales, Norwich in Norfolk, Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, and Crawley in West Sussex. Cold weather payments have been triggered on five separate days, December 30, January 1, January 2, January 3 and January 6, and have been triggered twice for households in parts of Cumbria and Northumberland, which stand to receive a £50 payout. Aberdeenshire Council has declared a major incident as the region deals with ongoing heavy snow. The local authority says there is a “good chance” some rural communities will be cut off and there may be power cuts. Schools in the area will be also closed for a third day on Wednesday. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has extended amber cold health alerts for England as an early warning that adverse temperatures are likely to affect health and wellbeing, running until Sunday.

A man clears snow from a road with a digger near Gartly. Picture: Getty

Brave swimmers remove ice from the Jesus Green Lido in Cambridge, the first time it's frozen over in three years. Picture: Harry Murray/Story Picture Agency/Shutterstock

A slowly melting snowman in Aberystwyth, Wales. Picture: Alamy