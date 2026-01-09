Gusts of up to 99mph battered parts of the UK on Thursday, causing trees to topple and a major airport to close

Vehicles struggle to make it up the steep hill in Cradley Heath, West Midlands, as snow settles quickly from Storm Goretti. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Extreme weather is set to continue across much of the UK today, bringing power cuts, school closures and widespread travel chaos.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It comes after Storm Goretti brought 99mph winds while a rare red warning was issued by the Met Office for “dangerous, stormy” winds in the South West. More than 50,000 properties were without power in the South West on Thursday evening, according to the National Grid’s website, while about 9,000 had no power in the West Midlands and 2,000 were without power in Wales. Elsewhere, all trains were cancelled in Cornwall from 6pm on Thursday and Birmingham Airport was forced to close due to heavy snowfall. Read more: Rare 'red' weather alert for 100mph winds as Storm Goretti 'weather bomb' set to hit UK

Birmingham Airport 8th January 2026 - Storm Goretti has hit the Midlands on Thursday 8th January evening. Picture: Alamy

Winds of 99mph were recorded at St Mary’s Airport on the Isles of Scilly on Thursday, which is a new record for the site, the forecaster said. In Devon, trains on the Exeter-Okehampton and Exeter-Barnstaple routes were suspended from the same time because of forecast high-wind speeds. Brits should expect continued delays and disruption across most rail services throughout Friday, National Rail has warned.

UK Daily Life 2026. Picture: Getty

Storm Goretti, named by French weather forecaster Meteo France, has been described as a "multi-hazard event" by the Met Office, with as much of 30cm of snow possible for parts of the UK and wind gusts of up to 100mph. While the red alert has come to an end, weather warnings have been issued for snow, wind, rain and ice across the country, ahead of likely “disruption and dangerous travelling conditions”. Met Office chief forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “Storm Goretti will be a multi-hazard event, with the most significant impacts from snow in parts of Wales and the Midlands and the very strong winds in the far South West, though heavy rain in some parts of Wales and East Anglia also has the potential to bring disruption to many.”

Snow settled quickly in Birmingham on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

A yellow warning for wind has been issued for the rest of the south coast and Wales, where gusts of up to 70mph are forecast, while a yellow warning for snow covers swathes of England from Bath to Northumberland. Meanwhile, an amber warning for snow runs until 9am on Friday covering parts of Wales, the Midlands and Yorkshire. About 10 to 15cm of snow is likely across the warning area, with up to 30cm on higher ground in Wales and the Peak District.

Due to heavy snow runway operations have been suspended.



Passengers due to travel should contact their airline regarding the status of flights.



The safety of our colleagues and customers is our number one priority and this decision has been made with this in mind. We… pic.twitter.com/N2br7jJbg3 — Birmingham Airport (@bhx_official) January 8, 2026

Dozens of schools across the Midlands and Wales have announced they will be closed on Friday where the amber weather warning has been issued. A yellow warning for snow and ice is also in force across much of Scotland, where more than 250 schools are due to remain closed on Friday, including more than 150 in Aberdeenshire, dozens in the Highlands and Aberdeen, and a number in Moray.

Here is an update of the highest wind gusts currently recorded by Storm Goretti. The highest is still 99 mph in St Marys pic.twitter.com/Hep1ABOX5f — Met Office (@metoffice) January 8, 2026