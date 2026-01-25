Torrential rain and gale force winds have sparked warnings in all but a few locations - Wales, Scotland, Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Cheshire and Lancashire.

By Jacob Paul

The Met Office has issued 142 flood alerts and yellow weather warnings for parts of the UK as Brits brace for further downpours and strong winds.

Teignmouth is hit by Storm Ingrid. Picture: Alamy

It comes after strong waves lashed UK coastlines on Saturday, sparking travel chaos for Brits over the weekend. The only railway line running into south-west of England remains partially closed after a sea wall next to it crumbled in Storm Ingrid. Great Western Railway (GWR) has told passengers to avoid travel on the line between Exeter St Davids and Newton Abbot over damage at Dawlish.



Large waves caused by the arrival of Storm Ingrid strike land at Gyllyngvase Beach. Picture: Getty