Travel chaos after Storm Ingrid batters UK coastlines - with flood alerts and yellow weather warnings in place
Torrential rain and gale force winds have sparked warnings in all but a few locations - Wales, Scotland, Suffolk, Norfolk and parts of Cheshire and Lancashire.
The Met Office has issued 142 flood alerts and yellow weather warnings for parts of the UK as Brits brace for further downpours and strong winds.
It comes after strong waves lashed UK coastlines on Saturday, sparking travel chaos for Brits over the weekend.
The only railway line running into south-west of England remains partially closed after a sea wall next to it crumbled in Storm Ingrid.
Great Western Railway (GWR) has told passengers to avoid travel on the line between Exeter St Davids and Newton Abbot over damage at Dawlish.
A sea wall shielding the railway line in the town crumbled in two places as Storm Ingrid battered south Devon coast on Saturday.
Part of the Teignmouth Grand Pier, which opened in 1867, was washed away on Saturday, with Teignmouth mayor Cate Williams Williams describing the waves as "just wild".
It prompted Network Rail to issued a black alert - its highest warning - as 12ft (4m) waves lashed the sea wall.
GWR said in an update: "Due to damage caused by Storm Ingrid the lines between Exeter St Davids and Newton Abbot remain closed until further notice.
"Please do not attempt to travel on this route.
"For those needing to make their journey, replacement transport is available at Exeter St Davids and Newton Abbot."
Homes were also damaged in the seaside village of Torpoint as "full-on waves" battered the coastline.
Met Office meteorologist Tom Morgan said on Saturday: “It’s been a contrasting picture depending on where you live, but if you haven’t seen rain so far this weekend, the likelihood is that you will see some tonight or through Sunday.
“Generally, it’s a bit of a mixed picture through the next few days. We’ve got a strong jet stream powering across the north Atlantic, fuelled by a big temperature contrast across north America.
“As it comes across the Atlantic, it gets stormy across the UK. So, unfortunately, the weather is looking very much unsettled right the way across the coming week.”