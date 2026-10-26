More than 90,000 were left without power in the UK when Storm Boelo struck days after Storm Austen.

At least two people have been killed as winds of up to 84mph tore into Scotland, Northern Ireland and the north of England over the weekend.

A man in his 20s was killed in north London when a tree fell onto his car and Police Scotland confirmed on Sunday afternoon that a 60-year-old man had died after the accident near to Castle Douglas in Dumfries.

More than 160,000 homes were initially without power due to heavy winds, but that figure has now come down to 90,000 after repair work.

Storm Austen was named on October 20 and Boelo on October 22. There has not been any date given for the rest of the alphabet, but the Met Office and its partners have already released an A-Z (or actually, A-X!).

Read also: Two killed by falling trees as strong winds batter UK, with Storm Boelo leaving 90,000 without power