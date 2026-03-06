By Flaminia Luck

Stormy McStormFace, Dame Judi Drench and Storm Prince Andrew are among some of the storm names people have suggested to the Met Office.

A freedom of information request submitted by the Press Association to the forecaster has revealed more than 27,000 names suggested by the public. Some of the best puns include Storm Dame Judi Drench, Austin Power-cutter, Bruce Spring Storm, David Blowy, Keir Stormer and Elon Gust. Storm Prince Andrew, Benjamin Netanyahu, Storm-y Daniels and Aaaaaaaaagh were among some of the more unusual ideas. Also among the suggestions were Stormy McStormFace, Blowy McBlowFace, Cloudy McCloudFace and Rainy McRainFace. One member of the public suggested Storm Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch, named after the village in Wales which has the longest name in the UK. Other suggestions included Hail Yeah, About Time We Need Some Rain, Buzz Lightning, Darth Vapour, Arnold Stormneggar, Harristorm Ford, Stormzy and Fifty Shades of Rain.

Waves crashing into the coastline and seaside at Treaddur Bay. Picture: Alamy

More than 600 of the suggested names focused on environmental concerns with some targeting oil giants such as Shell, ExxonMobil and BP. Names included Oily McOilFace, Emissions Impossible, BPocalypse, Shell-shocked and Exxonstentialthreat. The Met Office and its partners, Met Eireann and KNMI launched the scheme in 2015, allowing members of the public to submit storm names for consideration. More than 50,000 suggestions were submitted for the 2025/2026 season, with only 21 chosen, all being public suggestions: Amy, Bram, Chandra, Dave, Eddie, Fionnuala, Gerard, Hannah, Isla, Janna, Kasia, Lilith, Marty, Nico, Oscar, Patrick, Ruby, Stevie, Tadhg, Violet and Wubbo. Storms are named when they could potentially have a 'medium' or 'high' impact on the UK, Ireland or the Netherlands and are often named after loved ones and everyday heroes, according to the Met Office. A Met Office spokesperson told the Press Association: "We love the range of names submitted and getting more people engaged in choosing names helps awareness.

Rough seas pound Porthleven, Cornwall. Picture: Alamy