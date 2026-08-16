Residents evacuated after a wildfire in Stourbridge have started to return to their homes as firefighters continue tackling ongoing blazes across the UK

Fire crews at the scene near the burnt-out remains of homes following a huge fire in Stourbridge. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Residents who evacuated their homes after a wildfire in Stourbridge have started returning, while eight families whose houses were destroyed have been able to view their properties.

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Some 13 households whose properties were partially damaged in the blazes have also been able to return, chief executive of Dudley Borough Council, Balvinder Heran, said. West Midlands Fire Service has been able to “significantly lift” cordons in the area as a further 85 evacuated households whose properties were unaffected returned to their homes. In the update during a residents’ briefing, Ms Heran asked locals not to “speculate” about the cause of the blaze while investigations continue. Read More: Nigel Farage and Zia Yusuf are 'golden', Laila Cunningham insists - as rumours of row swirl Read More: More than £80,000 raised for family of former Cambridge professor Jason Arday

West Midlands Fire Service Chief Fire Officer Simon Tuhill conducts a press conference following the huge fire. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere, firefighters in South Wales are continuing to battle 14 wildfires in the region as emergency services warn that risk remains high for next week. South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said on Sunday it was responding to “significant wildfire activity” with the support of other services from across the UK and military personnel. Deputy chief fire officer Adam Openshaw said: “I am incredibly proud of everyone involved in the response to this major incident. “From our outstanding operational crews and officers on the front line, to our amazing fire control teams, and corporate colleagues. “The courage, resilience, teamwork, and dedication being demonstrated across the service at the moment is truly exceptional.” Around 200 military personnel – from the Queen’s Own Gurkha Logistic Regiment, supported by the 22 Engineer Regiment – were deployed to the region on Saturday to provide logistical support and help free firefighters to focus on frontline firefighting. Crews from London, Greater Manchester, Cumbria and Bedfordshire have also been deployed in the region to help.

A helicopter drops water onto burning moorland south of Blaenavon in south Wales. Picture: Getty

A 50-year-old man has been charged with arson after several small fires were set in Hackney, east London. Police and the London Fire Brigade were called to multiple reports of a man starting fires in London Fields, near Lansdowne Drive, Hackney, just after 5am on Saturday. Later on Saturday, Isaac Shozi, of Bodney Road, Hackney, was charged with arson and remanded in custody to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Monday. On Friday evening, millions of people in England and Wales received an alert on their mobile devices warning them of a “very high risk of wildfires nationally”.

Residents evacuate with some belongings following the wildfire in Stourbridge. Picture: Getty