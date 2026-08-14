Nineteen houses have been totally destroyed and 18 damaged after a wildfire ripped through an area of Stourbridge.

West Midlands Fire Service chief fire officer Simon Tuhill said firefighters were in attendance at 10 “significant” blazes across the region on Thursday, in scenes some described as “apocalyptic”.

Speaking at the scene of a fire which spread over more than 500 acres in Stourbridge, Mr Tuhill told reporters one firefighter was taken to hospital but has since been discharged, with a further five suffering minor injuries, including smoke inhalation.

Crews are still working to tackle the blaze, which has left a “significant” number of residents displaced after a further 18 homes were damaged on top of the 19 that were destroyed.

More wildfires have now struck England and Wales in 2026 so far than in the whole of 2025, with the latest spate of blazes in the West Midlands having led to people fleeing their homes to get out of the path of encroaching fires.

Yesterday on the hottest day of the year dozens of people were injured and 25 people taken to hospital. Fire chiefs are investigating the possibility that A-level students celebrating their results may have started the blazes.

Responding to the blazes, Andy Burnham announced a temporary ban on disposable barbecues.

He said the ban – which applies to Wales, Scotland and England, but not Northern Ireland – would be in place “until further notice”.

He also warned smokers against lighting up outdoors and urged them to dispose of cigarettes carefully.

The Prime Minister said: “The temporary ban on barbecues, disposable barbecues, comes in today. All retailers will be receiving notification of that ban, and we ask them to, obviously, implement it in full until further notice when we can remove it.”

He also told reporters: “I would also want to say to the public, you can see what’s happening: 37 significant fires across England and Wales. Please do not light an open fire, a bonfire of any kind.

“If you’re disposing of a cigarette, take great care. This is obviously a really combustible situation, literally.

“We need to respect that fact and make sure that no-one is taking any risk, because you’re taking risks with other people’s homes, with other people’s lives if you act recklessly in this moment.”

The Prime Minister added: “Britain is a tinderbox right now, and please just have that in your mind.”

Single-use barbecues “have been the cause of a number of serious wildfires across the country over the summer months”, advice published online by the Government said.

The guidance, published by the Department for Business, Innovation, Science and Trade on Friday afternoon, said: “Disposable barbecues cannot be considered a safe product in the context of the ongoing weather and environmental conditions and must not be made available for sale either in store or online at the current time.”

The Prime Minister suggested a ban could be introduced following a Cobra meeting earlier this week, and urged retailers “big and small” to voluntarily withdraw all sales of disposable barbecues.

Many major retailers, including supermarkets, have already done so as a result of guidance shared by the British Retail Consortium and National Fire Chiefs Council.