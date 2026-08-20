Homes have been destroyed, hotspots are still reigniting, and 1,000 burnt trees must be removed from Stourbridge Golf Club alone because they’re now deemed to be a risk

Aerial view of homes in Stourbridge affected by fire & Simon Markey, Chairman of Stourbridge Golf Club. Picture: LBC

By George Icke

A week on from the “apocalyptic” wildfire that tore through Stourbridge, destroying 19 homes and damaging 18 more, the scale and true cost of the destruction is still emerging.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The blaze, which spread across more than 500 acres in scenes described by firefighters as some of the worst they had seen, left a trail of devastation through homes, woodland and Stourbridge Golf Club, where half the course has been put out of action. LBC was given an exclusive tour of the club by chairman Simon Markey, who said around 1,000 trees now need to be removed because they have been left dangerously unsafe. He also said four fires reignited on the golf course on Tuesday, confirming the fears of firefighters about hotspots still burning beneath the surface a week after the main blaze. Describing the aftermath, Mr Markey told LBC: “I think I said to you last week it was like Armageddon. That’s the only way I can describe it.” He said the immediate challenge facing the club is safety: “The problem we’ve got is the trees are dangerous,” he said. “A thousand of them have got to come down.” Read more: Stourbridge residents start to return home after destructive wildfires Read more: Murder inquiry launched after woman dies and eight others injured in fire

Trees earmarked for felling. Picture: LBC

Tree specialists have already begun surveying the course, while staff have started the clean-up and tried to protect the areas that were spared. “We started watering and looking after the stuff that is okay, otherwise that will die as well,” Mr Markey said. The damage stretches across huge sections of the site. A greenkeeper’s storage shed containing machinery was destroyed, around 600 metres of hedgerow will need to be removed, and seven holes have been significantly affected, with the lower half of the course suffering the worst of the fire. In some places, the flames moved with terrifying speed. Mr Markey said he had been on the course with the club’s director of greens, trying to get water onto affected areas when the fire suddenly took hold. “They weren’t on fire one minute, and then the next minute the whole place is on fire,” he said. “It went whoosh, like somebody switched a gas hob on.”

One of the small woodlands on the golf course where flames ripped through last week. Picture: LBC

Even now, the smell of smoke hangs over the course and surrounding roads, while firefighters have remained on site damping down hotspots. Mr Markey said it could take weeks to reopen part of the course, and months before it can begin to resemble a proper golf course again. For the surrounding community, he believes recovery will take far longer. “My best guesstimate, three to five years to rebuild,” he said. “The community here is going to be living with this for years.” West Midlands Police have also begun an investigation into reports of a burglary from a home that was badly damaged in the blaze. Valuables including watches, a coin collection, pairs of cufflinks and a ring are alleged to have been stolen from the house in the aftermath of the fire.

Valuables including watches, a coin collection, pairs of cufflinks and a ring are alleged to have been stolen from the house in the aftermath of the fire. Picture: West Midlands Police