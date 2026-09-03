Police are appealing for information after thieves stole more than 70,000 pints worth of Guinness from a storage depot.

Around 800 barrels of the stout, estimated to be worth £115,000, was resting in two HGV trailers ahead of transportation when thieves broke into the Runcorn industrial site on Monday after draughting their plan.

In a bid to track down the stolen items, which Cheshire Constabulary hope to recover, the force is appealing for witnesses who may have seen a lorry entering the Aston Lane area at about 7.45pm.

The lorry is said to have connected to an HGV trailer containing the Guinness and left the site at about 7.55pm in the direction of the Mersey Gateway bridge.

A second lorry arrived at the same site at 9.12pm and connected to another trailer, which also contained barrels of Guinness, before leaving at 9.30pm in the direction of Rainhill and Watkinson Way, police said.

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