The fox was taken in by the Bronx Zoo after being found amongst the cargo of the ship by customs officers.

Fox who stowed away on a car transporter ship from Southampton to New York. Picture: WCS Bronx Zoo

By Ella Bennett

A fox that stowed away on a car transporter ship from Southampton to New York has completed quarantine after being treated for a form of heartworm.

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The two-year-old male red fox, which has now been named Basil, was taken in by the Bronx Zoo on February 19 after being found amongst the cargo of the ship by customs officers when it arrived at the Port of New York and New Jersey. A spokeswoman for the Wildlife Conservation Society, which runs the zoo, said Basil had been diagnosed with French heartworm, which infects the blood vessels of the lungs and causes severe respiratory disease. She said the parasite is rare in the United States and more commonly found in wild foxes and domestic dogs in Europe. Read more: Sea of pet toys take over Tower Bridge as tens of thousands of cats and dogs separated from owners every year Read more: Four dogs stolen every day across UK last year, police figures suggest

The fox has completed quarantine after being treated for a form of heartworm. Picture: WCS Bronx Zoo

The spokeswoman said: “Over the course of approximately one month, Basil received three different types of deworming medications as part of a carefully managed treatment plan. “Following treatment, veterinarians repeated diagnostic testing multiple times to confirm the infection has now been successfully cleared. “Throughout his treatment, Basil showed significant improvement. “He gained weight, developed a fuller and shinier coat, and demonstrated strong overall health during follow-up examinations. “Veterinary and animal care staff noted a dramatic improvement in his body condition and appearance during his most recent health check.” She said when Basil arrived, he weighed 11.2lb (5.1kg), but is now 13.7lb (6.2kg).