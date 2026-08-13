The Strait of Hormuz is "under Iran's control", the recently appointed head of Iran's Basij paramilitary unit said on Thursday - a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States had "total control" of the strategic waterway.

Hossein Taeb said the U.S. had sought to disrupt what he described as the Islamic Republic's popularity in the region by launching another war in the Strait of Hormuz, but had once more been defeated despite claiming Iran had neither an air force nor a navy.

"Today you see that the Strait of Hormuz is under the management and control of the Islamic Republic," Taeb said, according to the semi-official Fars news.

He added that Iran was continuing on its course in complete security.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States in is control of the Strait of Hormuz.

"The U.S.A. has total control over the Strait of Hormuz. I THINK WE WILL KEEP IT! Our Naval Blockade is being called, by everyone, “A WALL OF STEEL,” and there is nothing Iran can do about it," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

After the start of the war, which began with U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, Tehran effectively shut the strait, through which a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas was previously shipped.

Read More: Trump ally Karoline Leavitt to leave role as White House press secretary

Read More: D​​onald Trump says he faced 'greater risk' on secret plane after being smuggled off Air Force One in catering truck