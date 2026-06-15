On Sunday, the US president said an agreement “is now complete”.

Strait of Hormuz must stay open, says Starmer after Iran-US peace deal announced. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Sir Keir Starmer welcomed the US-Iran peace deal as a “hugely important step forward in ending the war” as he stressed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain “fully and permanently open”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister congratulated Donald Trump and key mediators on the “breakthrough” after the US president said an agreement “is now complete” and the Strait of Hormuz oil and gas shipping route is to be reopened without tolls. Sir Keir said in a statement: “I warmly welcome today’s agreement reached between the United States and Iran. “This is a hugely important step forward in ending the war, ensuring regional stability, and re-opening the Strait of Hormuz.” Read more: US and Iran agree peace deal, as Trump declares ‘Let the oil flow!’ Read more: Trump celebrates 80th birthday with White House UFC spectacle

US President Donald Trump attends the "UFC Freedom 250". Picture: Getty

Donald Trump is seen during UFC Freedom 250. Picture: Getty

He continued: “Attention must now turn to fully implementing the memorandum of understanding to ensure the Strait reopens and remains fully and permanently open, and that the detailed elements of the nuclear agreement are finalised. "We stand ready to support the technical talks that will now begin. Our priority is that this becomes a durable and lasting peace, and we will work with international partners to support that. “We are clear that toll-free freedom of navigation must now be restored in the Strait of Hormuz, to begin easing the severe economic impacts that have been felt for several months – on families here in the UK and around the world.” Sir Keir said the UK would stand up the defensive mission led by Britain and France to assist with de-mining the Strait of Hormuz once the conflict is paused. “For any peace to endure, it is essential that the commitments made, particularly in relation to Iran’s nuclear programme, are robust, verifiable, and fully implemented. It remains the UK’s firm and longstanding position that Iran must never have a nuclear weapon.”

In a joint statement with the leaders of France, Germany and Italy, Sir Keir also said: “We are prepared to lift relevant sanctions in response to clear, verifiable steps by Iran on its nuclear programme.” The so-called E4 also underlined the importance of “unconditional and unrestricted freedom of navigation” in the strait, and called for the accord to be “implemented rapidly and comprehensively”. Mr Trump earlier said a deal had been reached and that he was authorising an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports in the Strait of Hormuz. The American leader, who is celebrating his 80th birthday, wrote on his Truth Social platform on Sunday: “The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. “Congratulations to all! “I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. “Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!” He added that the deal is expected to be signed on Friday.

Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED. Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) June 14, 2026