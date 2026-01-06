Stranger Things fans, or at least a section of them online, are convinced that Netflix will release another episode this week, even though the series has finished.

The finale of season five dropped on New Year’s Eve, but social media users have, under the banner “Conformity Gate”, suggested this was not the real ending.

“Conformity Gate is getting more and more real every time I see evidence,” tweeted one fan.

Another added: “The Conformity Gate theory is absolute madness… and I desperately want it to be true, but if it comes true? I’m emotionally done.”

If these Stranger Things fans get their way, the extra episode will be released on Wednesday, January 7. Here is what we know so far.