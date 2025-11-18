Stranger Things star Sadie Sink to make West End debut in Romeo & Juliet
The US actress will star alongside Noah Jupe in the production next year
Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is to make her West End debut in a new production of Romeo & Juliet next year.
Listen to this article
Sink, 23, will star as Juliet on stage at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London, in a production that will run from March 16 2026 until June 6 2026.
She will perform alongside British actor Noah Jupe, 20, who is best known for his role in horror series A Quiet Place.
The show will be directed by award-winning writer and director Robert Icke, who has previously adapted George Orwell's 1984 and Chekhov's Uncle Vanya.
While the role will be Sink's first on the West End, she has starred on Broadway on a number of occasions after starting acting as a child.
Read more: Resale of tickets above face value set to be outlawed under crackdown on touts
Read more: Lorde announced as headliner for All Points East festival 2026
She made her stage debut at age 10 in New York's famous theatre district as the lead in Annie.
Last year, she was nominated for a prestigious Tony Award for her starring role in Kimberly Belflower's John Proctor Is the Villain.
But it was her role as Max Mayfield in Netflix's Stranger Things since 2016 that propelled her to international fame.
Following the announcement of her West End debut, she said she's "always dreamed" of doing a West End show.
She said: "To get to do that in one of Shakespeare's most famous plays under Rob's direction with Noah will be such an exciting challenge.
"London theatre has this incredible energy, and I can't wait to be a part of it."
Sink is also set to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe when she features in Spider-Man: Brand New Day next year.