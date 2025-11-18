Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is to make her West End debut in a new production of Romeo & Juliet next year.

Sink, 23, will star as Juliet on stage at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London, in a production that will run from March 16 2026 until June 6 2026.

She will perform alongside British actor Noah Jupe, 20, who is best known for his role in horror series A Quiet Place.

The show will be directed by award-winning writer and director Robert Icke, who has previously adapted George Orwell's 1984 and Chekhov's Uncle Vanya.

While the role will be Sink's first on the West End, she has starred on Broadway on a number of occasions after starting acting as a child.

