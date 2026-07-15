Teenagers will be taught that strangling or suffocating someone during sex could be an imprisonable offence in new sexual education lessons.

The warning forms part of materials for Government-backed lessons for 14- to 15-year-olds that schools can use to teach the updated Relationships, Sex and Health (RSHE) curriculum when new statutory guidance comes into force in September.

Oak National Academy – an arm’s-length body to help schools deliver curriculum content – developed the lessons “amid growing concern about the normalisation of choking” among young people.

The academy said it will help teachers tackle the “growing influence of the manosphere and incel culture” in classrooms.

They will also teach pupils not to assume “blanket consent” during sex, stress the importance of setting boundaries with a partner and support teenagers to recognise toxic behaviours in relationships – including phone snooping and gaslighting.

It is a criminal offence to intentionally strangle or suffocate another person and someone who is convicted of the crime could face up to five years in prison.

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